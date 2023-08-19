Mizuho Boosts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $48.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of SM stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SM Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in SM Energy by 35.5% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

