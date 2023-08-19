Mizuho Raises California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $66.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRC. Citigroup upped their price objective on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on California Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

NYSE:CRC opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after buying an additional 5,815,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $52,101,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 508.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,593,000 after buying an additional 1,054,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,597,000 after buying an additional 811,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after buying an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

