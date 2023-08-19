Mizuho Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $38.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Range Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.05.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.66%.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Range Resources by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its position in Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,017,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

