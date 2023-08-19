Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $294.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $265.00 to $294.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.80.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $237.86 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

