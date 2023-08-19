Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

