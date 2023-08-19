SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

SM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 4.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,356,000 after buying an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,006,000 after buying an additional 450,887 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

