GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.57.

GEHC stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,058.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

