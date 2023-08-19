Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.05.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

DVN opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.