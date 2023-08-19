Mizuho Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $75.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,059,573 shares of company stock worth $235,946,451. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,422.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 73,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,085,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,134,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

