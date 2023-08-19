Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHK. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

