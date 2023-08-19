Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $85.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.