Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Shares of TAYD opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. 31.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

