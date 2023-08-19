Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 22.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 62,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42,980.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.