StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.55 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 252,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,234,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $667,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

