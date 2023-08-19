TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

