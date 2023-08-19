Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

TCMD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

TCMD stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.24 million, a PE ratio of 592.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $26.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

