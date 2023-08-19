Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
TCMD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 1.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tactile Systems Technology
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.