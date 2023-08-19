BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.46, a current ratio of 61.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 338,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 898,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 394,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

