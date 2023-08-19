Insider Buying: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Director Purchases $538,965.00 in Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,733,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after buying an additional 932,168 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 50,966 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 671,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 254,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Stories

