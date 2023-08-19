Daniel Ramos Sells 8,735 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Daniel Ramos sold 2,400 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $123,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $57.16 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

