Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Laidlaw downgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

TCRT opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

