The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) CFO Sells $538,103.72 in Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $153.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day moving average of $157.68.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

