The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) CFO Sells $538,103.72 in Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $153.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day moving average of $157.68.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
