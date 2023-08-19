Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($8.27) EPS for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,008.94% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.
