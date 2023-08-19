Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Talis Biomedical Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($8.27) EPS for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,008.94% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91,167 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

