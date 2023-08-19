StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TER. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,897 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Teradyne by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

