TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.52. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 13.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 11,813 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $176,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TFS Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

