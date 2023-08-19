Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

