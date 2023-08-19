StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.56.

Atlassian stock opened at $186.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $278.25.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,520,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,759 shares of company stock valued at $55,429,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

