Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Tiptree Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $592.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.12. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 183.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 252.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

