T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.14 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.10.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,100 shares of company stock worth $30,399,981. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

