First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

First Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Financial by 254.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

