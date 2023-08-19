Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 37,096 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 37,096 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $547,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,003,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,286,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $94,882.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $90,219.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $87,035.02.

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $70,406.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $52,557.75.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $53,823.77.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $2,279,868.39.

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $70,885.04.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $490.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,480,000.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,800,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

