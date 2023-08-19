Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUPN. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $431,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

