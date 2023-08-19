Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

SYNA opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $142.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,159.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,535 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

