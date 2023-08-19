StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $80.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after buying an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,650,000 after buying an additional 793,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after buying an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

