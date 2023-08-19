StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STRA. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of STRA opened at $74.86 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

