Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.92. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stratus Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stratus Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Stratus Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

