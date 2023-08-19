StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

