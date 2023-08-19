ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at ONE Group Hospitality

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $219.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $215,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,712,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,642 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 585,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

