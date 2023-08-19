StockNews.com Lowers S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.75.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. Research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

