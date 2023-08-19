SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.11.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.