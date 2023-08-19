AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Nicolas Finazzo Buys 36,259 Shares

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 36,259 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $424,592.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,300,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,354,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nicolas Finazzo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Nicolas Finazzo purchased 31,237 shares of AerSale stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $358,600.76.
AerSale Stock Performance
Shares of ASLE stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 4.97. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.
Institutional Trading of AerSale
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AerSale
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AerSale
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Stock Average Calculator
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.