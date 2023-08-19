AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Nicolas Finazzo Buys 36,259 Shares

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 36,259 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $424,592.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,300,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,354,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Finazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Nicolas Finazzo purchased 31,237 shares of AerSale stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $358,600.76.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 4.97. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale in the second quarter worth about $4,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AerSale by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AerSale by 14,790.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerSale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

ASLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

