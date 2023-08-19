StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

