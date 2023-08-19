Helen Torley Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $26,929,897.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,856 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,170,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,957,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.