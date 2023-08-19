Melissa Lora Sells 9,649 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,124.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. KB Home has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

