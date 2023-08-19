Melissa Lora Sells 9,649 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,124.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
KB Home Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. KB Home has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
