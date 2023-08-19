Insider Buying: The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Director Purchases 27,400 Shares of Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AES Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AES opened at $18.01 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

