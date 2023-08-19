Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer Sells 50,000 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 1st, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 42,497 shares of DocGo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $385,447.79.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 16,271 shares of DocGo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $146,764.42.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 300 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $2,721.00.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $69,190.45.
DocGo Stock Performance
NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.95 million, a P/E ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DCGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
About DocGo
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
