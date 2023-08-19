Insider Buying: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Purchases $409,558.50 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 91,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $409,558.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,730,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,287,619. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $322.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $29,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Expensify by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 801,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expensify by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

