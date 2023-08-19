Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $458,055.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $458,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.59 and a one year high of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -214.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inari Medical

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.