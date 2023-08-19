Elena A. Donio Sells 7,760 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TWLO stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

