Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 285,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

