StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Trading Down 4.7 %

Tuniu stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCEP Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.4% during the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 104,605 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 84.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 117.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

